Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 114,463 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 6,661,031 shares.The stock last traded at $15.77 and had previously closed at $15.38.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.71.

The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -82.60 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.22.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.74 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $55,987,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,178,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,024,000 after buying an additional 578,540 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,151,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,355,000 after buying an additional 565,250 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,975,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,220,000 after buying an additional 1,173,700 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,403,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,172,000 after buying an additional 160,836 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

