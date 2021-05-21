Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,306.95 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,351.65 and a 52-week high of $2,431.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,272.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,978.73.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,504.76.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.