Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.13 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average is $5.07. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.0697 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBVA. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

