Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 42,129 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,766,852 shares.The stock last traded at $6.19 and had previously closed at $6.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of -76.13 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0697 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 20,455 shares during the period. 2.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

