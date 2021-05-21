Bango (LON:BGO) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Bango plc (LON:BGO)’s share price fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 210 ($2.74) and last traded at GBX 210 ($2.74). 35,595 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 167,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 213.50 ($2.79).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on shares of Bango in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 218.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 196.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market cap of £159.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33.

In other Bango news, insider Gianluca D’Agostino sold 19,500 shares of Bango stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 207 ($2.70), for a total transaction of £40,365 ($52,737.13).

About Bango (LON:BGO)

Bango plc develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. The company offers Bango Marketplace that enables app marketers in finding Bango Audiences to directly reach new paying users; Bango Payments, which connects online app stores and merchants to approximately 3 billion users; Bango Resale, a solution to deliver the results from reselling and bundling products and services; and Bango Boost+, a customer and revenue growth program.

