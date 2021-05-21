Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Holdings Cut by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank decreased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,139 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 128,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 39,191 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 78,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares during the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $526,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 89,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 22,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $41.98 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $42.95. The company has a market cap of $359.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.93.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.26.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

