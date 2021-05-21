Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) is Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s 8th Largest Position

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 548,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,700 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 1.5% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $21,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,635,000. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 276.6% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 19,196 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,608,000 after buying an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $616,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.19. 478,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,206,016. The stock has a market cap of $361.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.93. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

