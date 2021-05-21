Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$128.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial to C$128.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.12 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BMO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$111.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$121.00 to C$128.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$108.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$124.08.

BMO stock opened at C$123.14 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$63.62 and a 1 year high of C$123.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$116.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$103.27. The firm has a market cap of C$79.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.98.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.12 by C$0.94. The company had revenue of C$6.98 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 11.0237288 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 51.59%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

