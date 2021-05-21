Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 331,282 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 83,078 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $74,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 18,555 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 9,339 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in McDonald’s by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,163 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $232.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $178.88 and a one year high of $238.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $232.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.25.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.37.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

