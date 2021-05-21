Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378,758 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 134,630 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.06% of Union Pacific worth $83,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UNP opened at $221.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.08. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $161.41 and a 12-month high of $231.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.05.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

