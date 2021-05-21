Bank of Nova Scotia Has $109.21 Million Stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,290,779 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,326 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.84% of Open Text worth $109,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OTEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Open Text by 194.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 142,096 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Open Text in the third quarter valued at $1,947,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Open Text by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Open Text by 420.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at $594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on OTEX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.63.

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $46.29 on Friday. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of $36.18 and a 52 week high of $50.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.23 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Open Text had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Open Text’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2008 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is 19.64%.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

