Bank of Nova Scotia Has $95.23 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 83.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 438,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,997 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $95,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co of Kansas lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 2,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $222.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.89. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.29 and a twelve month high of $232.65.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upped their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.