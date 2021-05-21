Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 52,692 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 452,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 52,692 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.07% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $49,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,183,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,906,000 after buying an additional 2,198,453 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,426,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,684,000 after buying an additional 126,693 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,191,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,125,000 after buying an additional 971,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,100,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,870,000 after buying an additional 471,028 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR opened at $109.92 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $62.80 and a 52-week high of $115.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.41 and its 200-day moving average is $100.37.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.