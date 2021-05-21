Bao Finance One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.20 Million (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Bao Finance has a total market capitalization of $15.99 million and $3.20 million worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded down 40% against the dollar. One Bao Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bao Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00061504 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.57 or 0.00367909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.13 or 0.00200425 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004117 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.29 or 0.00846148 BTC.

About Bao Finance

Bao Finance was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Bao Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bao Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bao Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.