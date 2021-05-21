Barclays Boosts Diploma (LON:DPLM) Price Target to GBX 3,040

Diploma (LON:DPLM) had its target price raised by Barclays from GBX 2,710 ($35.41) to GBX 3,040 ($39.72) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DPLM. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,940 ($25.35) to GBX 2,510 ($32.79) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Numis Securities raised shares of Diploma to an add rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,275 ($29.72) to GBX 3,250 ($42.46) in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,620 ($34.23).

Shares of DPLM opened at GBX 2,904 ($37.94) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35. Diploma has a 12-month low of GBX 1,702 ($22.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,038 ($39.69). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,789.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,417.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.03.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.47%.

Diploma Company Profile

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

