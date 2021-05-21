Barclays Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SVKEF. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) alerts:

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) stock opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $13.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average is $11.22. The company has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.13.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Company Profile

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services; and investor services.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.