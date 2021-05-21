Barrington Research Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM)

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Points International in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the information services provider will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Points International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Points International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Points International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Points International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

PCOM stock opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average is $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $253.56 million, a P/E ratio of -106.24 and a beta of 1.71. Points International has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $17.46.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Points International had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QV Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Points International by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 884,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,369,000 after buying an additional 203,400 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Points International by 838.1% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after buying an additional 379,794 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Points International in the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Points International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

