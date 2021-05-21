Barry Zwarenstein Sells 12,500 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $2,112,125.00.

On Thursday, March 4th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,751 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.11, for a total transaction of $634,331.61.

Five9 stock opened at $172.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.65. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.09 and a beta of 0.53. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.50 and a 12 month high of $201.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. On average, analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP acquired a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $7,674,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 350.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 103,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,004,000 after purchasing an additional 80,302 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 111,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.35.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

