Beam Trading Down 39.3% Over Last 7 Days (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. Beam has a market cap of $78.80 million and $31.43 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00002177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beam has traded down 39.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000783 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Beam

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 88,415,240 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

