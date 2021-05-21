bebe stores (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.07

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.07 and traded as high as $5.80. bebe stores shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 728 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th.

About bebe stores (OTCMKTS:BEBE)

bebe stores, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, and production of women's apparel and accessories. The company marketed its products under the bebe and BEBE SPORT brand names through its retail stores; bebe.com, an online store; and 39 bebe outlet stores.

