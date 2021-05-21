Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

NYSE:BDX traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $247.18. 16,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,662. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $248.55 and its 200-day moving average is $247.01. The stock has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.80.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.