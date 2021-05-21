Bellwether Advisors LLC Acquires 1,722 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 419.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 15,086 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $127.13 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $78.07 and a 52-week high of $134.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.20.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.