Bellwether Advisors LLC Has $466,000 Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV)

Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $811,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter worth $483,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 25,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 12,524 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - November alerts:

NYSEARCA BNOV opened at $31.30 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $31.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.15.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.