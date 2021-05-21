Bellwether Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Carvana by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVNA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.00.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $241.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.54 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $90.25 and a one year high of $323.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.53.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.48, for a total transaction of $2,274,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,570,766.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.72, for a total value of $41,961.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,375,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 989,731 shares of company stock valued at $268,550,986. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

