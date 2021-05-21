Bellwether Advisors LLC Takes $1.24 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 9,255 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,096,543,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,377,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325,128 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 12,486.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $163,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,724 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $146,573,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $130.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.31 and a 12-month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $639,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,684 shares of company stock worth $25,123,240 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ICAP boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.08.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

