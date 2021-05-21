Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Insider David J. Hollister Sells 191,282 Shares of Stock

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) insider David J. Hollister sold 191,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $9,707,561.50.

NASDAQ BSY opened at $52.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.80. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $54.62.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.26 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 1,001.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,718,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,717 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 449.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,786,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,403 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 15,065.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,284,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,016 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,552,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,421 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,044,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

BSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.