Berenberg Bank Increases M&G (LON:MNG) Price Target to GBX 250

M&G (LON:MNG) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 238 ($3.11) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MNG has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 204.50 ($2.67).

MNG opened at GBX 239.40 ($3.13) on Monday. M&G has a 1-year low of GBX 115.30 ($1.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 240.60 ($3.14). The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.36. The company has a market cap of £6.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 218.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 199.20.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 12.23 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a yield of 5.96%. M&G’s payout ratio is 0.41%.

In other M&G news, insider John W. Foley sold 6,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.81), for a total value of £14,364.15 ($18,766.85). Also, insider Clive Adamson bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.10) per share, for a total transaction of £1,185 ($1,548.21).

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

