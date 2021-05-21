Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $90 million-$100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $93.99 million.

BLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Berkeley Lights has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.80.

BLI traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,454. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.58. Berkeley Lights has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Berkeley Lights will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shaun Holt sold 171,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $9,263,597.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 203,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $12,511,335.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,604,135.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 826,673 shares of company stock valued at $45,688,861.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

