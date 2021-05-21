Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $90 million-$100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $93.99 million.

Shares of NASDAQ BLI traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,454. The company has a quick ratio of 10.87, a current ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Berkeley Lights has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.58.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Berkeley Lights has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.80.

In other Berkeley Lights news, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 14,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $611,421.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 169,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,600.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $61,850.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 826,673 shares of company stock valued at $45,688,861.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

