BIDR Market Cap Hits $5.98 Million (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One BIDR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BIDR has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. BIDR has a market cap of $5.98 million and $43.65 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00064453 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.55 or 0.00388136 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.84 or 0.00206317 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004084 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $333.54 or 0.00895573 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR was first traded on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 90,000,000,000 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here. BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

