BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Sold by Millennium TVP Management Co. LLC

Millennium TVP Management Co. LLC cut its position in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,053 shares during the quarter. BigCommerce comprises about 8.6% of Millennium TVP Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Millennium TVP Management Co. LLC owned 0.17% of BigCommerce worth $6,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 41.2% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 773.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $134,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,343.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $116,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 85,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,856.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,880,382 shares of company stock worth $112,050,618.

Shares of BIGC traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.53. 8,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,101,792. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $162.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.62.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.18 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.13.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

