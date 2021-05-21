Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 971 Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 971 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 8,826.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KSU shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.07.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $293.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $285.06 and a 200-day moving average of $226.01. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 48.54, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $140.01 and a 52-week high of $315.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

