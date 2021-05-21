Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) Given a €28.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) has been assigned a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GBF. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Bilfinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Independent Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Bilfinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bilfinger in a research report on Monday.

ETR:GBF opened at €27.84 ($32.75) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €29.92 and its 200-day moving average price is €27.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.57, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Bilfinger has a 1-year low of €13.98 ($16.45) and a 1-year high of €33.24 ($39.11).

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring and asset integrity assessments services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, and plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

