BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8 million-$12 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9 million.

Separately, Maxim Group raised BIO-key International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

BKYI stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.42. BIO-key International has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $13.68. The firm has a market cap of $25.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.02.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 379.14% and a negative net margin of 770.75%.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology, enterprise-ready identity access management solutions, and software solutions to commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premise SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

