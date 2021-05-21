BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Shares Down 7.2%

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) shares traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $42.00 and last traded at $42.00. 1,378 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 239,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.27.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on BioAtla from $47.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BioAtla from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.18.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts predict that BioAtla, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCAB. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BioAtla during the 4th quarter worth $401,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in BioAtla during the 4th quarter worth $4,993,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BioAtla during the 4th quarter worth $680,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in BioAtla during the 4th quarter worth $680,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in BioAtla during the 4th quarter worth $2,381,000.

About BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB)

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

