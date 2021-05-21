BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BioLineRx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). BioLineRx reported earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that BioLineRx will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BioLineRx.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.36).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLRX shares. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of BioLineRx from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of BioLineRx from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the 1st quarter valued at $558,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLRX stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.10. 834,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,495,959. BioLineRx has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.08.

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

