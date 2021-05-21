Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) traded down 7.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.31 and last traded at $5.38. 260,532 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 52,878,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Bionano Genomics from $2.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.91.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 510.42% and a negative return on equity of 749.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNGO. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bionano Genomics by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes.

