BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) Shares Down 10.7%

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM)’s stock price fell 10.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.27 and last traded at $12.23. 4,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 745,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

About BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM)

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. It holds three hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines with combined electric power capacity of 435MW; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for BIT Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIT Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.