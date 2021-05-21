Bitcloud Price Tops $0.0241 on Major Exchanges (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 53% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. During the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $880,003.54 and approximately $306.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0241 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,182.05 or 1.00242242 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00041280 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $555.99 or 0.01387030 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00010717 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $221.43 or 0.00552397 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.54 or 0.00355607 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00008050 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00122544 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005079 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,585,274 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

