BitMax Token One Day Volume Reaches $13.93 Million (BTMX)

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 21st. One BitMax Token coin can now be bought for $1.85 or 0.00003421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitMax Token has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and approximately $13.93 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitMax Token has traded up 35.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00066866 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003992 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00016418 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.50 or 0.00945990 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00095457 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

About BitMax Token

BitMax Token (BTMX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. BitMax Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax. BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io. BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BitMax Token

