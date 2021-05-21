BitTorrent (BTT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $691.14 Million

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded down 15% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and approximately $691.14 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitTorrent has traded 33.8% lower against the US dollar. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000207 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00014807 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00009775 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00021527 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00011420 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003440 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006049 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000123 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

