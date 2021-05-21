BITTUP Reaches Market Cap of $558,599.47 (BTU)

BITTUP (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One BITTUP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BITTUP has traded up 153.9% against the U.S. dollar. BITTUP has a total market cap of $558,599.47 and approximately $12.00 worth of BITTUP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITTUP Profile

BTU is a coin. BITTUP’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,369,927 coins. BITTUP’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

BITTUP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTUP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITTUP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITTUP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

