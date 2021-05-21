BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Shares Gap Down to $48.58

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $48.58, but opened at $45.80. BJ’s Wholesale Club shares last traded at $44.42, with a volume of 4,711 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.52.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.72.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $1,388,931.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,289.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $78,289.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,985 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 30,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,787 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 64,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 18,992 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 185,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 35,145 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 19,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 556,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,755,000 after acquiring an additional 193,254 shares during the last quarter.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

