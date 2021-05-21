BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Insider Therese Tucker Sells 10,000 Shares

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $1,039,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,922,244.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Therese Tucker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 20th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total transaction of $1,139,100.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.58, for a total transaction of $1,145,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $1,124,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $1,013,900.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $1,123,700.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Therese Tucker sold 50,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.46, for a total value of $5,623,000.00.

Shares of BL stock opened at $104.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.62. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $66.35 and a one year high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on BlackLine in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BL. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in BlackLine during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 20.6% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in BlackLine during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,238,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackLine by 3.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,877,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BlackLine in the first quarter worth approximately $23,728,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

