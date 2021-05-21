BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 95.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26,221 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 394 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

NYSE:BLK opened at $844.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.00 and a twelve month high of $880.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $818.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $737.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price target on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $886.08.

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.