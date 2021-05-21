Blank Wallet Price Reaches $0.94 on Major Exchanges (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Blank Wallet has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Blank Wallet has traded down 36.1% against the dollar. One Blank Wallet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00002488 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blank Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00064000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.27 or 0.00395870 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.54 or 0.00200335 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004037 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $346.44 or 0.00918756 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blank Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blank Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.