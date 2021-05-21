Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) CEO Sells $147,059.49 in Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $147,059.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,243,513.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kr Sridhar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

On Monday, May 10th, Kr Sridhar sold 233,334 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $4,890,680.64.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Kr Sridhar sold 45,256 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total value of $1,164,889.44.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $21.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 3.77.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). As a group, research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.56.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,015,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026,498 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 738.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,322,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,980 shares during the period. Elemental Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $30,607,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $32,165,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,671,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,202,000 after purchasing an additional 965,093 shares during the period. 49.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.