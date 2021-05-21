Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading Up 7.2% on Insider Buying Activity

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)’s stock price shot up 7.2% on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $22.40 and last traded at $22.39. 40,503 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,245,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.89.

Specifically, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 62,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $1,761,029.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,759,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $147,059.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,080 shares in the company, valued at $9,243,513.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,209 shares of company stock worth $8,183,387 over the last three months. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Johnson Rice upgraded Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.56.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 3.77.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 31.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,015,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026,498 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 738.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,322,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,980 shares during the last quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,607,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $32,165,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,671,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,202,000 after buying an additional 965,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

