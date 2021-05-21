Blue Prism Group (LON:PRSM) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Blue Prism Group (LON:PRSM) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PRSM. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Blue Prism Group to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) price objective on shares of Blue Prism Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Blue Prism Group to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,425 ($18.62) to GBX 1,375 ($17.96) in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of LON PRSM opened at GBX 952.50 ($12.44) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £909.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40. Blue Prism Group has a 52 week low of GBX 944 ($12.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,900 ($24.82). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,203.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,464.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

About Blue Prism Group

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software for enterprise-scale organizations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; blue prism digital exchange; process assessment tools; and blue prism Software-as-a-Service products.

