Blue Prism Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Blue Prism Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BPRMF. Berenberg Bank cut Blue Prism Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Blue Prism Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Blue Prism Group stock opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. Blue Prism Group has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $26.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.16.

Blue Prism Group Company Profile

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software for enterprise-scale organizations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; blue prism digital exchange; process assessment tools; and blue prism Software-as-a-Service products.

